What’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2025

New York (CNN) — The unofficial start of summer is here, which means people will be hosting barbeques and pool parties — and finally bringing out the all-white outfits.

But Memorial Day, the federal holiday falling on the last Monday of May, honors members of the US armed forces who died while serving their country. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 26.

It also means many schools, government facilities and businesses will be closed.

Here’s what will be open and closed on Memorial Day 2025.

Financial services

It’s a bank holiday, so the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading on Monday.

The Federal Reserve banks as well as most major banks will be closed. Online banking and ATMs are always open, though.

Retail and grocery

Most national retailers will be open on Monday. Walmart and Target will be open on Memorial Day.

All locations for Food Lion will be open during regular hours, as will most of the grocery stores under Kroger. Aldi stores are operating on limited hours. Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s will be open, as well.

Notably, Costco warehouse stores will be closed on Monday. Make sure to check with local grocers and retailers on closures or modified hours.

Postal services

USPS will not be delivering mail on Monday. UPS locations will be closed except for limited store locations, and its Express Critical service will be available.

FedEx will only have Custom Critical available, and FedEx Office will be open on modified hours.

