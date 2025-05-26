Memorial Day activities and events in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Memorial Day, the federal holiday honoring those who gave their lives in service to the country, falls on Monday, May 26 this year.

In southern Colorado, the day takes on special significance, with El Paso County hosting key military installations like Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.



It's why over Memorial Day weekend, the region is home to numerous events each year, all dedicated to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Here's a look at the ways you can honor our troops today:

Service at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Typically one of the largest Memorial Day services in the region, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day service beginning at 10 a.m.

A guest speaker from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is expected to be in attendance.

Memorial Park ceremony

A ceremony at Colorado Springs' Memorial Park, located near the Veterans Memorial, is set to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

Memorial Park was created to pay homage to local veterans, and features displays for every branch of the military, including a Vietnam veterans memorial wall.

Monument Memorial Day Ceremony

If you're looking for a somber way to remember those that lost their lives on the front lines, you can pay your respects at the Monument Cemetery.

The cemetery is hosting a free ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, which includes guest speakers, a reading of "In Flanders Fields," and a presentation of the flags.

Remembrances at the Pueblo Riverwalk

A coalition of local veterans are hosting a special remembrance event at the Veterans Bridge on the Pueblo Riverwalk, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until noon.

Event organizers say there will be guest speakers discussing the Global War on Terror, and several Gold Star families are expected to be in attendance.

Annual 'Angel Run'

The 7th Annual Angel Run at Red Leg Brewing began at 8 a.m. this morning! The 5K raises money for the local, veteran-owned nonprofit "Angels of America’s Fallen," which supports children of fallen veterans and first responders.

Stop by after the race for food and live music at the brewery.

KRDO13 crews were at the race this morning, where event organizers told us they're on track to match or surpass last year's donation total of $50,000.

