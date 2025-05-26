Man turns himself in for shooting that injured six in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say that a 25-year-old has turned himself in to police in connection to a shooting Saturday night that left six injured.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Deomni Myers turned himself in on Sunday and now faces charges for attempted first-degree murder.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, CSPD responded to a chaotic scene near Mitchell High School, where they'd received reports of an active shooter in the 1400 block of Potter Drive.

When officers arrived, they located four people with gunshot wounds, who were all taken to the hospital. Police later discovered two others had been taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle before officers had arrived.

As of the latest update Sunday morning, one of the victims was in critical condition.

PERVIOUS REPORTING: “It was pretty hectic and chaotic” Residents patching up bullet holes left behind from shooting

CSPD stated that the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument. While Myers has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing, and police are working to identify others who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD's non-emergency line at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, contact Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-634-7867.

