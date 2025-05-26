Human remains found in passenger compartment of burned vehicle in Maryland, police say

By Adam Thompson

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — A person’s remains were found inside the passenger compartment of a burned vehicle in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, May 24, according to police.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a fully-engulfed vehicle fire in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of West Central Avenue in Davidsonville.

The vehicle was extinguished before human remains were found, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine the identity and the cause of the vehicle fire.

At the moment, the death is being investigated as “suspicious,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731, the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Woman found dead in Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a body was found on Friday, May 23, in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of a dead female who was lying on the ground near Disney Road and Alley 79.

She was found with apparent trauma to her body, according to police. Her body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anne Arundel County murders:

As of Friday, May 23, Anne Arundel County police have responded to six homicide victims in 2025, according to the Anne Arundel County crime data. There were two at this point in 2024.

Police investigated 10 total homicides in Anne Arundel County last year.

Pasadena homicide investigation:

One of those homicide investigations was initially looked at as a drug overdose in Pasadena, Maryland.

Heather Elizabeth Beaver, 34, was pronounced dead after police responded in the 1200 block of Lorene Court.

Officers reported they found evidence of drugs and a possible assault in the home. Beaver’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

“I still haven’t processed it, it doesn’t seem real,” said Susan Beaver, Heather’s mother. “It seems more like a nightmare.”

