A Legacy Etched in Houston’s Heart: Remembering José Griñán, A Beloved Beacon of Broadcast Journalism

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 26. 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – With heavy hearts but enduring gratitude, Houston Style Magazine joins the city in mourning the loss of a true broadcasting legend and community champion — José Griñán. The former FOX 26 morning anchor passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a decades-long legacy filled with journalistic excellence, community impact, and heartfelt connection to the city he loved and served.

For over three decades, José’s voice greeted early risers across Houston with clarity, conviction, and compassion. His smooth baritone, magnetic presence, and impeccable delivery weren’t just the hallmark of a seasoned journalist — they were a comfort, a constant, and a cornerstone of morning routines in homes across the Bayou City.

From Combat Lens to Camera Lens: The Griñán Journey

Before becoming a household name in Houston, José’s journey began in service — capturing documentaries as a cinematographer for the U.S. Army. That passion for visual storytelling soon turned into a flourishing news career, beginning in El Paso in 1975. His talents carried him from Texas to Tampa, Miami, New York, and back to Texas again, anchoring for major networks including CNN and FOX 4 in Dallas.

But it was in 1993, when he joined KRIV-TV FOX 26 in Houston, that his heart found a home. As the station’s very first male morning show anchor, José helped redefine early morning news with a balance of gravitas and warmth — a rare blend that earned him the respect of his peers and the love of his audience.

Not Just a Newsman – A Houston Hero

Though José’s resume reads like a masterclass in journalism, it was his tireless work beyond the studio that truly captured the spirit of a Houston icon. A steadfast volunteer, José donated his time and talent to the National Kidney Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Special Olympics, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and so many more.

His community impact didn’t stop there. As a board member of the Dive Pirate Foundation, the Houston Read Commission, and Keep Houston Beautiful, José made sure the same commitment he brought to the newsroom uplifted lives across neighborhoods and nonprofit missions alike.

A Mentor. A Friend. A Family Man.

Known lovingly for mentoring over 30 anchors and dozens of young journalists, José was a quiet force of inspiration behind many successful careers. To them, he wasn’t just a colleague — he was “Papi,” a guide with wisdom, humility, and humor.

At home, José was a proud father to two daughters and the beloved husband of Kathy Griffin Townsend Griñán, who gave him the retirement send-off of a lifetime with the unforgettable “Roast, Toast & Boast” celebration. Held at the Million Air Interlink Hangar, the event brought together hundreds of Houstonians, FOX 26 stars like Isiah Carey, Nate Griffin, and Melissa Wilson, and friends from every corner of the city. That night felt like a family reunion — and José, as always, was the heart of it all.

Pride in His Roots, Power in His Legacy

Born on July 24, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, José wore his Cuban heritage with honor. He was a proud member of both the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists — bridging communities, breaking ceilings, and embodying representation in every role he held.

José’s final sign-off may have come, but the light he shone continues. His impact lives on in every journalist he mentored, every viewer he informed, and every community he uplifted.

Houston Style Magazine sends its deepest condolences to Kathy, his daughters, the entire FOX 26 family, and the multitude of friends and fans who are forever touched by his presence.

Rest well, José Griñán.

Your story will forever be part of Houston’s story.

