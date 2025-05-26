13-year-old arrested in series of crimes including home invasion and assault

By Paula Wethington

MONROE COUNTY, Illinois (WWJ) — A 13-year-old has been arrested upon investigation of a home invasion and related charges in Lambertville, Michigan.

The initial call was made about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, sending deputies to the 3800 block of Section Road in Bedford Township, according to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. A youth had run away from the home, and was last seen heading northbound into a wooded area.

Deputies started a search.

Then about 5:12 p.m., while that search was still in progress, a 911 call reported a teenage male had broken into a workshop outbuilding at a nearby home in the 7100 block of Twin Canyon Drive and threatened that resident with a handgun.

When officers arrived to Twin Canyon, they found the suspect being restrained by the homeowner.

They learned the suspect had broken into the workshop, found the homeowner inside, held a gun to him and made threats to shoot him.

“The victim attempted to take the handgun from the offender and was able to get it away after a brief struggle, only for the offender to then produce a hammer and swing it at the victim,” the report said. “The offender was then held down and restrained by the victim, until a family member was able to call 911 and deputies arrived on scene.”

Further investigation indicated that the handgun involved in the Twin Canyon assault was stolen during a break-in to a nearby home in the 7000 block of Brookside Drive.

The 13-year-old was lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center on charges of home invasion, breaking and entering, and felonious assault. Court proceedings are pending.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Zachary Blevins and detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

