Why the Plevna tornado took days to rate: Damage, not size, determines EF scale

By Kate Devine

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — It took several days for meteorologists to officially rate the tornado that tore through south-central Kansas, and there’s a reason for the delay.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm caused EF-3 damage in southeast Stafford and northeast Pratt counties, and EF-2 damage in Plevna. But assigning those ratings isn’t immediate. Experts say it requires physical inspections, coordination with local officials, and clear signs of structural damage.

“Tornadoes are rated based off of the degree of damage,” said Vanessa Pearce, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS. “It’s not about how wide or scary it looks. It’s about what it actually hits, and how badly it’s damaged.”

Pearce explained the process relies on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, developed from Ted Fujita’s work in the 1970s, and updated in 2007. It uses damage indicators like homes, trees, and utility poles, not wind measurements or radar alone.

“If it hits nothing, we can’t rate it. We call that EF-Unknown,” she said.

Multiple survey teams visit affected areas to gather detailed damage reports, but Pearce says the process can be delayed by debris, weather, and coordination efforts.

“There’s lots of different components,” Pearce said. “Sometimes debris in the roads or multiple tornadoes in the area can slow things down. We want to get the most accurate information possible.”

Jay Prater, managing meteorologist with KAKE, said the delay is worth it for accuracy.

“It doesn’t matter how long the survey takes, as long as it’s accurate,” Prater said. “We don’t want to rush it and get it wrong.”

The Plevna tornado reached nearly a mile wide at its strongest point — the largest in Kansas since 2019 — and residents had approximately 40 minutes’ warning.

“That’s a pretty impressive amount of lead time to take shelter,” Pearce said.

Experts emphasize the importance of having multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts and a clear shelter plan.

“Know where you’re going to take shelter at home, work, or school,” Pearce said. “When you get a warning, take action immediately.”

