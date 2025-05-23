‘To my enemies’: Commerce City woman’s face burned by ‘incendiary device’ found in yard

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Commerce City Police Department says officers are investigating after a homemade "incendiary device" was found in a woman's yard.

Police say it was found in the 6700 block of East 72nd Avenue. According to the woman, she found a mason jar, but when she opened it, an "unknown pressurized gas" escaped and burned her face.

According to the department, the jar was also filled with nails and had a letter labeled "to my enemies."

Police are still investigating who made and left the jar.