Skip to Content
News

‘To my enemies’: Commerce City woman’s face burned by ‘incendiary device’ found in yard

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:46 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Commerce City Police Department says officers are investigating after a homemade "incendiary device" was found in a woman's yard.

Police say it was found in the 6700 block of East 72nd Avenue. According to the woman, she found a mason jar, but when she opened it, an "unknown pressurized gas" escaped and burned her face.

According to the department, the jar was also filled with nails and had a letter labeled "to my enemies."

Police are still investigating who made and left the jar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.