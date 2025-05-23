The resilience of George Floyd Square businesses, residents 5 years after murder



By David Schuman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Sunday will mark five years since a police officer murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kya Brown cuts hair at Ralph’s VIP Barber Lounge, a few storefronts down from where it happened. She wasn’t sure at first her business would find success there.

“I’m like, ‘I can’t work here! Oh my God, this is right at the George Floyd Square. People are really not going to come here,'” Brown said.

Many of the businesses around the square have lasted for years now. Mill City Auto Body has been open down the block for 23 years, but the owner, Dan, says he’s struggling badly.

“Business is slow,” Dan said. “People [are] scared to come over here. I have four kids in college. I have to keep surviving.”

Dan carries a gun for protection since he was assaulted in 2020. However, multiple nearby neighbors told WCCO they feel safe.

“Everything now is getting much better,” said Enrique Antonio, who lives less than a block from the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Brown says seeing police walk a beat in the neighborhood has made her feel more comfortable.

Jerome Richardson, a youth activist, says as time has passed, the emotions associated with George Floyd Square have evolved, specifically to include joy and celebration.

“We’ve been such in a state of grief, and grief takes time, but one of the things that makes Black people most resilient is when we turn our pain into power,” Richardson said.

Minneapolis police data shows one robbery and one burglary near George Floyd Square this year.

There’s been one nearby incident of gunfire in the last 30 days.

