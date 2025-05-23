17 people injured, four critically, in knife attack at Hamburg’s Central Station, fire department says

By Billy Stockwell, Sebastian Shukla and Chris Stern, CNN

(CNN) — Seventeen people were injured – four of whom remain in critical condition – in a knife attack at Hamburg’s Central Station, the city’s fire department told CNN Friday evening.

German police said they have arrested a 39-year-old German woman, who they believe acted alone, after a major police operation.

Six people were “badly injured,” while seven others were “lightly injured,” the fire department said. Dozens of emergency services were active on the scene.

Police previously said that several people have sustained “life-threatening injuries” in the attack, but reliable figures on the number of injured people were not immediately available.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Police told CNN that officers are not currently assuming any political motivation, but were looking into whether the suspect had been in a state of mental distress.

Following the attack, Germany’s Friedrich Merz thanked the city’s emergency responders for their assistance and said that his “thoughts are with the victims and their families,” according to federal government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius.

Hamburg’s Central Station is the busiest passenger railway station in Germany, with more than 550,000 travelers per day, according to the city’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.