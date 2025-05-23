Pueblo police arrest man for firing rifle at child, man during child custody exchange

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo man is in custody after police say he fired a rifle at a car with a child and a man inside during a child custody exchange.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Tuesday, May 20 at around 8:43 p.m., officers received reports of a custody dispute that had escalated to shots being fired in the 600 block of Alpine Avenue, just north of Highway 196.

When officers arrived, an investigation determined that a man and a woman had come to a residence on Alpine Avenue to exchange custody of a child with 26-year-old Brandon Duenez-Vallejo.

However, police say that exchange turned into a dispute, which escalated when Duenez-Vallejo ran inside his home, grabbed a rifle and fired it at a vehicle occupied by the man and child.

PPD said Duenez-Vallejo was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including two counts of first degree attempted murder, third degree assault, domestic violence, child abuse and illegal discharge of a firearm.

