Fire erupts at car dealership in Savannah; nearby roads shut down

By Graham Cawthon, Ceci Partridge, Andy Cole

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — A massive fire erupted Friday morning at a Savannah car dealership. Here’s what we know.

Initial reports of explosion and structural collapse

The fire broke out at the AutoNation Volkswagen dealership in Savannah, located at the corner of Abercorn Street and Eisenhower Drive. Savannah Fire Department units were dispatched at 9:49 a.m. to the 7000 block of Abercorn Street following reports of a possible building explosion and structural collapse. Video footage from the scene shows thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Fire contained, but crews remain on scene

As of 11 a.m., fire officials have confirmed that the fire at the dealership is contained. However, crews are still working to address hot spots. Multiple teams, including arson investigators, are on-site, but the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Road closures and traffic updates

Abercorn Street was closed in all directions, from Stephenson Avenue to Eisenhower Drive. Northbound lanes have since reopened.

