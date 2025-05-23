Chance of Rain for Memorial Day Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs of 86° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, possibly a thunderstorms. High of 74° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and showers and possibly a few thunderstorms both days. Highs a little cooler in the mid 60s to near 70°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower each day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.