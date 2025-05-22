Two Israeli Embassy staff members killed outside Jewish museum in Washington, DC



By Alex Marquardt, Gabe Cohen, Holmes Lybrand, Kaanita Iyer and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Two staff members at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were killed Wednesday night near the Capital Jewish Museum, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Noem said in a post on X. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share.”

Speaking at a news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said law enforcement believes the shooting was conducted by a single suspect who is now in custody.

The suspect, who Smith named as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, “was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum” before he “approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire striking both of our decedents,” she said.

After the shooting, Smith said the suspect entered the museum and was detained soon after. The chief said the suspect “implied that he committed the offense” and, once handcuffed, he told security where he had discarded the weapon, which was recovered. The suspect chanted “Free, Free Palestine” while in custody, Smith said.

The victims were a “young couple about to be engaged,” Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, said at the news conference. “A young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.”

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy, said in a statement the two staff members were shot “at close range” while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

The Israeli ambassador was not involved in the incident and was not at the location when the shooting happened, an embassy spokesperson told CNN.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an earlier post on social media that she and acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro had arrived at the scene of the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum. At the news conference following the shooting, Bondi said she had spoken with President Donald Trump multiple times that evening.

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said his organization was hosting an event at the museum on Wednesday evening.

“We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue,” he said in a statement. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

US and Israeli officials expressed outrage and offered their condolences for the families of the victims following the shooting.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims,” Trump wrote on a social media.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the US and Israel “will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values” following the attack.

“I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC,” he said in a statement on X. “This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Oren Liebermann and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

