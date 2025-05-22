Trump administration accuses Columbia University of violating federal civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish students

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration alleged Thursday that Columbia University violated federal civil rights law by acting with “deliberate indifference” towards harassment of Jewish students on campus since October 2023.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights accused Columbia of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal funding.

CNN has reached out to Columbia University for comment.

The accusation came as elite universities across the US, including Columbia, face the threat of funding cuts from the Trump administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

