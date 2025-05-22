Skip to Content
Trump administration accuses Columbia University of violating federal civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish students

Students are seen on the campus of Columbia University in New York on April 14. The Trump administration alleged on May 22 that Columbia University violated federal civil rights law.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource
Students are seen on the campus of Columbia University in New York on April 14. The Trump administration alleged on May 22 that Columbia University violated federal civil rights law.
today at 9:47 PM
Published 8:56 PM

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration alleged Thursday that Columbia University violated federal civil rights law by acting with “deliberate indifference” towards harassment of Jewish students on campus since October 2023.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights accused Columbia of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal funding.

CNN has reached out to Columbia University for comment.

The accusation came as elite universities across the US, including Columbia, face the threat of funding cuts from the Trump administration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newssource

