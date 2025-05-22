Rev. Al Sharpton, Mayor Eric Adams, and Jewish Leaders Will Unit in NYC to Condemn Deadly Shooting of Israeli Embassy Workers

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a poignant show of unity, Rev. Al Sharpton will join Adams and prominent Jewish community leaders today at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan to condemn the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy workers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., the night before.

The solemn vigil, will be held at noon, will bring together faith leaders, elected officials, and civil rights advocates to denounce anti-Semitic violence and call for solidarity in the face of rising hate crimes both domestically and abroad. The victims—reported to be a couple soon to be engaged—were gunned down outside a diplomatic reception, shocking the nation and prompting immediate outcry.

Standing at the podium alongside Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Executive Vice President of The New York Board of Rabbis, Rev. Sharpton will reaffirm his long-standing commitment to justice, peace, and interfaith unity.

Mayor Adams will highlight New York’s responsibility as a global city to lead in moments of tragedy.

This powerful gathering is part of a continued effort by Rev. Sharpton and Mayor Adams to address national and global crises with compassion and clarity. Earlier this year, the duo stood in solidarity with the Haitian-American community demanding U.S. aid for Haiti and, more recently, spoke out against the political violence surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Rev. Sharpton has consistently maintained a balanced and humanitarian stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict—unequivocally condemning the October 7th Hamas attacks while also urging for a just resolution and ceasefire in Gaza. His message remains clear: true peace can only be achieved when all sides reject hatred and embrace the dignity of every human life.

As tensions rise globally and fear of hate-fueled violence grows, today’s press conference served not just as a condemnation of a tragic event, but as a call to action. Through the lens of unity and moral clarity, leaders from diverse backgrounds offered a collective vow: hate has no home here.

About the National Action Network (NAN): Founded by Rev. Al Sharpton in 1991, the National Action Network is one of the nation’s foremost civil rights organizations. With a mission rooted in the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., NAN champions social justice, civil rights, and equality across all lines of race, religion, and gender. To learn more, visit nationalactionnetwork.net.

