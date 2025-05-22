Police save woman and child from an attempted kidnapping, but suspect gets away

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado springs police say they saved a woman and her child from an attempted kidnapping. However, the suspect got away.

Police say it was on Wednesday evening around 6:30p.m. that the woman called them from a business near Dublin Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. Police say she said she and her child needed help from a suspect. Police say She was able to describe the vehicle to police before suddenly hanging up.

Officers went there right away and attempted to contact the vehicle, but when police got to that business location the vehicle sped off with the woman and child as passengers.

Although police have not yet named the suspect, they say at this point they learned the suspect had a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.

Officers say they tried to call her back, and when she answered she told them she was in a different state. They say some of her other answers were equally evasive. By this time Officers believed she may have been a victim of domestic violence, and their call to her raised their suspicions that she was in danger.

Police pinged her phone, and tracked down the vehicle just as the woman and child were exiting. The woman and child were able to get out of the vehicle when police approached, but the driver sped off again. We do not know the name of the suspect or have a description of the car they are in, but they now have a warrant for the suspect that includes felony eluding, kidnapping, and robbery among other charges. If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, you're encouraged to call Colorado Springs Police or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.