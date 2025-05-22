Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired over inappropriate text messages sent to students

By Malcolm Shields

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy is out of his job following his alleged interactions with two 18-year-old students.

Documents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Eric Devaul was relieved of his duties as a deputy sheriff after an investigation involving improper text messages sent to two female high school students, while on duty and off duty.

Although the investigation revealed that Devaul did not violate state law, it was determined that he violated sheriff’s office policy.

According to the report, the victims informed a school behavioral health professional last year about the conversations with Devaul.

The professional then reported the issues to the school principal. One of the victims was interviewed by law enforcement. Devaul and the victim exchanged phone numbers. At one point, the conversation went from small talk to what the victim described as weird.

According to the victim, she was randomly asked by Devaul if she wanted to help him shower. The victim said Devaul would send her TikTok videos that were uncomfortable to watch and made comments towards her that he wanted to kidnap her or take her.

The TikTok messages were described to be implied as sexual. Devaul allegedly told the victim to not disclose their conversations because he would get in trouble.

According to the victim, Devaul was a hugger and would hug her tight and kissed her on her cheek.

The second victim said Devaul added her as a friend on Snapchat a couple of months ago and recently got her telephone number.

The majority of their conversations were through Snapchat.

The former deputy is accused of making comments about how beautiful the second victim was.

In one interaction, Devaul is accused of activating his emergency lights while the second victim was walking home from school to possibly “scare her.”

Devaul allegedly asked the second victim where she lived and made a comment that if she did not answer, he would come over to her house and harass her.

During an interview with sheriff’s office officials, Devaul admitted to sending the messages to the students, but denied an allegation that he would show up to the high school to see the victims.

“The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds all deputies to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, as outlined in our Rules and Regulations Code of Conduct. Following a recent internal review, Deputy Sheriff Eric Devaul was found to have engaged in conduct that did not align with these standards,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a statement to WPBF 25 News on Wednesday.

“PBSO remains committed to transparency, accountability, and public trust. We will continue to uphold the integrity of our agency and expect every member of this office to meet the professional and ethical standards required to serve and protect our community.”

