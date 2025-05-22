KSRC Media + Shines at the 46th Annual Telly Awards, Bringing Houston Creativity to the Global Stage

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a dazzling demonstration of Houston’s media talent and creative brilliance, KSRC Media + has earned four prestigious Bronze Telly Awards for its dynamic and compelling “HCTRA Keep It Moving” campaign—garnering accolades in Branding, Business-to-Consumer, Promotional, and Products & Services categories.

Selected from more than 13,000 global entries, this major win places KSRC Media + alongside media giants like Pixar Animation Studios, NASA, and ESPN, affirming that some of the most compelling content on screens today is being crafted right here in Houston.

“We’re honored to be recognized among the best in the industry,” shared Kim Gagne, Co-Owner of KSRC Media +. “These wins reflect the power of creative storytelling in public service—exactly what Kreative Solutions, Real Content is all about.”

KSRC’s winning streak is more than a professional milestone—it’s a celebration of teamwork, vision, and community impact. The “Keep It Moving” campaign, created in partnership with Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA), harnesses bold storytelling to emphasize mobility and progress for all Houstonians.

“And we have to give credit to the HCTRA Communications Department, who were the visionaries behind the spots,” added Cristina Kooker, fellow Co-Owner of KSRC. “We simply helped bring the ideas to life with our incredible production team.”

Women-Owned and Houston Proud

KSRC Media + stands as a beacon of innovation and empowerment. A women-owned media powerhouse, the company is backed by over 65 years of combined experience in television and digital storytelling. Its co-founders—Kim Gagne, Sabrina Miskelly, Rebecca Valentino, and Cristina Kooker—bring unmatched expertise and a shared passion for narrative that moves people.

Whether it’s delivering promotional brilliance, inspiring brand campaigns, or meaningful public service messaging, KSRC Media + continues to redefine excellence.

What’s Next?

With #ONWARD as their rallying cry, the future looks bold and bright for this Houston-born agency.

For more about KSRC Media + and its award-winning portfolio, visit: ksrcmediaplus.com For the full list of Telly Award winners, go to: tellyawards.com/winners

#TeamStyleMag #HSM #HoustonExcellence #KSRCMediaPlus

#TellyAwards #WomenInMedia #PublicServiceStorytelling #KeepItMoving

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.