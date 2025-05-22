FDNY reunites survivors with rescuers at Second Chance Ceremony in Brooklyn

By Hannah Kliger

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — Twelve-year-old Chance Young is alive today because of the EMTs who resuscitated him after he collapsed in school last year.

“Chance is a miracle. That’s why his name is Chance. I guess,” said Danielle Young, his mother.

She recalled the terrifying weeks of his recovery, which involved the use of a defibrillator, a breathing tube, and life support.

The FDNY’s Second Chance Ceremony:

On Wednesday, Chance had the opportunity to meet the very team that was there when he needed them most.

“I just want to say thank you for saving me,” he said.

“These guys are awesome. They are great,” Danielle Young said. “Nothing but respect, so professional, so poised, so knowledgeable.”

Chance was one of eight New Yorkers honored by the FDNY at its 29th annual Second Chance Ceremony. The event brings together survivors of medical emergencies and the first responders who helped save their lives.

“Every new day is a second chance for each and every one of us. Thank you for the gift today of life,” Monsignor Marc Filacchione, the FDNY chaplain, said during the ceremony.

The event also reunited EMTs with Lori Traore and her infant daughter Ellen. Lori, who had no idea she was pregnant, delivered her baby last summer in the shower. The baby was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest when EMTs arrived and rushed her to the hospital while performing CPR.

“This is something we do frequently,” said FDNY Lt. Jimmy Guailacela, “but we don’t get the opportunity to meet the person we saved. So it’s a great feeling.”

All the honorees had survived cardiac arrest and, in many cases, received bystander CPR from family members or good Samaritans before paramedics arrived.

FDNY’s continuing efforts with CPR training:

According to the department, the FDNY has trained more than 200,000 New Yorkers — including 80,000 high school students — through its free CPR program to help prepare them for emergencies like these.

“It means so much to the rescue teams to meet those whose lives they have directly impacted,” Capt. Randy Li said. “And to the rescue teams who performed these remarkable saves — keep up the good work.”

For many, the ceremony was a reminder that behind every emergency siren is a story of hope, heroism, and sometimes, a second chance.

