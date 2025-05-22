Areas along Massachusetts coast brace for nor’easter’s heavy rains, winds

By Rhondella Richardson & Emily Maher

CAPE COD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Areas along the Massachusetts coast are bracing for heavy rain and wind as a late-season nor’easter moves in Thursday.

The storm’s heaviest rains and strongest wind will move through from about noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. Winds along the coast, especially toward the Cape and Islands, may gust over 50 mph on Thursday.

The Steamship Authority is allowing free changes or cancellations for car bookings for routes between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard, with wind and choppy waters causing concern for travelers.

Local marinas and boat owners along the northern Cape Cod Bay shoreline are most at risk, prompting them to double up their lines and ensure all batteries are charged as the nor’easter approaches.

Even large vessels like ferries can be affected by the weather, impacting the travel experience.

“I’ve done it. Boats handle it better than the people. It’s cuckoo. You’re green and they move slowly, and it’s nauseating,” said a passenger about being on a ferry during 40 mph winds.

In Scituate, Annemarie Armstrong is preparing for rain, wind and potential flooding.

“Today I’ve been prepping because I hear it’s gonna be a big one,” Armstrong said.

“I finished off all my yardwork, brought my furniture in, checked my generator, stocked up, I’m ready to go,” Armstrong said.

However, not everyone shares Armstrong’s readiness for the storm.

“I’m not ready for this cold weather that’s happening right now,” one resident said. “We’re really sick of the rain.”

StormTeam 5 is calling Thursday an Impact Weather Day.

