15-year-old boy, woman arrested in connection to deadly Pueblo drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A teenage boy and a woman have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last month that killed 19-year-old Michael James Suazo, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said.

On Sunday, April 6, officers were sent to the area of North Hudson Avenue and the East Highway 50 Bypass after receiving reports of a shooting.

There, they discovered 19-year-old Suazo dead inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. Two others in the car were evaluated for minor injures, PPD said.

During an investigation into the deadly shooting, police say they gathered enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for 24-year-old Caitlyn Gonzales and a 15-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force located the two suspects. However, when they tried to stop the suspects' vehicle, they refused to pull over, fleeing north on I-25 towards the city of Fountain, PPD said.

The Fountain Police Department was able to disable the vehicle shortly after, and both suspects were taken into custody and transported back to Pueblo.



The 15-year-old was taken to Pueblo Youth Corrections. Police say he was booked on warrants for first degree murder after deliberation and violating juvenile parole.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Gonzales was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on felony charges of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence, in addition to a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

A handful of law enforcement agencies helped Pueblo police apprehend the suspects, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Corrections, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, PPD said.

