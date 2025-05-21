Massive alligator chasing kayakers forces closure of popular Florida springs, Forest Service says

By Sergio Candido

OCALA, Florida (WFOR) — A large alligator exhibiting aggressive behavior has prompted officials to temporarily close to paddlers one of Central Florida’s most popular springs, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

The closure affects the Juniper Springs waterway in the Ocala National Forest, about 300 miles north of Miami.

A large alligator, between 13 and 14 feet in length, has “actively made contact with canoes and kayaks,” the agency said in a Facebook post on Monday. Officials emphasized that no injuries have been reported but urged the public to avoid the area out of caution.

“To help prevent human interaction and disruption, the Forest Supervisor and Ocala district ranger decided to give this alligator his space for the time being. Thanks for respecting our wildlife!” the Forest Service said.

Located about 30 minutes from Ocala, Juniper Springs is a historic site known for its clear spring waters, lush subtropical forest and hundreds of bubbling vents and creeks. Built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the recreation area attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Alligator mating season in Florida:

The Forest Service said the alligator’s behavior is likely linked to Florida’s alligator mating season, which runs from April through June and is followed by nesting season in the summer.

During these months, both male and female alligators can become more territorial — especially along embankments where they breed and nest.

Recent fatal alligator attack in Central Florida:

The closure comes less than two weeks after a woman was killed in a separate alligator attack while canoeing with her husband on a Central Florida lake.

Authorities said 61-year-old Cynthia Diekema of Davenport died on May 8 when a large alligator overturned their canoe on Lake Kissimmee, near Tiger Creek.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator thrashed beneath their canoe in shallow water, throwing both occupants overboard. Diekema was bitten and pulled under despite her husband’s attempts to save her, FWC officials said.

Nuisance alligator trappers later captured two large gators near the site, including one that matched the description of the animal involved in the attack.

History of alligator attacks in Florida:

Fatal alligator attacks in Florida are rare, but not unheard of.

Since 1948, there have been 487 unprovoked bites reported in the state, with 27 resulting in death, according to the FWC. Alligator encounters are more likely during the spring and summer mating and nesting seasons, when the animals are most active and protective.

Before the May 2025 fatal attack, the previous deadly human encounter with an alligator was in February of 2023, when an 85-year-old woman was killed while walking her dog along a community pond in Fort Pierce. Earlier that year, a 23-year-old man lost his arm in an attack near a pond behind a bar in Port Charlotte.

State wildlife officials urge the public to remain alert near freshwater and follow safety guidelines: keep a safe distance from alligators, leash pets near water, swim only in designated areas during the day, and never feed alligators.

Juniper Springs boardwalk and trail access also restricted In addition to the paddling closure, the Juniper Springs Nature Trail and boardwalk — connecting the swimming area to Fern Hammock Springs — are also closed for public safety. However, the main Juniper Springs Recreation Area remains open for swimming, camping, and day use, the Forest Service indicated on their website.

Officials with the Forest Service and Naventure, the area’s recreation partner, said updates will be shared once conditions are safe for reopening.

