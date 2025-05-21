Kentucky firefighters assist tornado clean up efforts

By Fletcher Keel

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLWT) — People from all over are stepping up to help storm victims after an EF4 tornado touched down in southeast Kentucky.

That includes a dozen firefighters who are a part of the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team.

The group is always on call when Kentucky is hit with major natural disasters.

“Trying to make sure that all their loved ones are accounted for,” explained Chuck Rice, a captain at the Hebron Fire Department who also serves as an assistant chief with the rescue team. “What do they need? What can I help with?

“And you know that I’m only talking to them for a couple of minutes, but, you know, that couple of minutes is is everything to some to some people.”

The rescue team was called into help on Friday.

Once they were down there, they helped with the search and rescue efforts, collected data for the state and went house by house to assess damage.

