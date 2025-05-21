Colorado parks and wildlife says snake season is here

Denver, Colo. (KRDO) - Keep an ear out for rattlesnakes if you're going out to the Colorado Wilderness any time soon, because Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it's snake season!

CPW says you can expect to see a lot more on the trails, because prairie rattlesnakes are the most widely-distributed rattlesnakes in the country. More than a few make Colorado their home.

So here are some tips from CPW to stay alert.

First thing to know about rattlesnakes: they already do a lot to make sure people leave them alone. In fact they're known and named for making a very distinct maraca-like rattling sound as a warning when they are approached. If you hear the rattle, it's because they can't slither away, and they're telling you to stay back or they'll bite. Also, rattlesnakes don't chase people, and camouflage themselves to avoid being seen.

So the best tip is to leave the snake alone if you see it. They tend to be on pavement or near rocks on sunny days. As a summer rule, don't place your hands anywhere you can't see, like brush piles in your yard. If you see a rattlesnake, be sure to stay out of their 5 foot striking range. If you are in plain view of a rattlesnake, freezing in place will make you seem less threatening to the creature. Once you can, get to a safe distance, and NEVER try to catch, kill, move, or provoke a rattlesnake.

CPW says if you do happen to get bitten, it's toxic, but rarely fatal. At that point, the best thing to do would be to call 9-1-1.