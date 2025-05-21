Caller sprints length of 4 football fields to dial 911 for person hit by 3,000+ pound hay wagon

By Rachael Lardani

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A person was injured after they were hit by a large hay wagon in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Witmer Fire Protective Association.

The fire department said a male was struck by an older Amish-style wooden hay wagon with its steel wheels in a field in the 2000 block of Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township shortly after 4 p.m.

It happened far from the main road, so the caller had to run more than 1,400 feet, about four football fields, to get to a phone to call 911, according to the fire department.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and said they found the male lying on the ground next to the wagon.

The wagon was estimated to have weighed anywhere between 3,000 pounds unloaded and 14,000 pounds fully loaded, according to the fire department.

The victim was transported to the closest hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Farm-related incidents:

The Witmer Fire Protective Association said they are one of the four fire departments that cover East Lampeter Township—Lafayette Fire Company, Hand-In-Hand Fire Company, Ronks Fire Company.

The departments cover both rural and suburban areas in East Lampeter Township.

The Witmer Fire Protective Association said, “Farm-related incidents are not the most common calls we run,” as “most that do happen are not reported.”

The department said their team of volunteers strives to learn about and respond to more calls like the hay wagon accident to the best of their ability.

