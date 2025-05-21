‘A witch hunt’: Community leaders outraged after 154 arrested at OKC birthday party

By Chantelle Navarro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A community was outraged after 154 people were arrested at a party over the weekend.

Some people attending the event said they were celebrating a birthday at a car meet, but the Oklahoma City Police Department called the event an illegal street takeover.

Police used K-9 officers and drones to bust the event, and officers pointed guns at the attendees, including 40 minors who were arrested.

“Isn’t Oklahoma tired of being on the national news for such abhorrent practices?” Rev. T. Sheri Amore Dickerson with Black Lives Matter OKC said.

Dickerson said what happened at Rocket Wrapz, a business in southeast Oklahoma City, was unacceptable.

All 154 people arrested at the party face a charge of unlawful assembly or witnessing or assembling in a speed contest.

“Everyone had their cars turned off, chilling with their hoods popped up,” Matthew Lee, who was arrested Saturday, said.

Dickerson said she worries about the real motivation behind the bust.

“The harassment this was, to me, another act of police brutality,” Dickerson said. “Why are we doing a witch hunt of immigrants, of our community members?”

The Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed three of the people arrested are on a detainer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including one woman’s 20-year-old brother.

“He’s on ICE hold right now, waiting to see what happens,” the woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

ICE told KOCO that it had nothing to do with the raid, and the affidavits of those arrested show that Oklahoma City police spoke with nearby business owners who complained about street takeovers there in the past.

Police also said they found and confiscated drugs and guns at the event but added Tuesday that they did not arrest anyone in connection with them.

Still, community leaders like Pastor Derrick Scobey aren’t convinced.

“It won’t be the last time there will be some type of agenda put forth about a new something else, and then our vote will be needed. I’m saying, don’t come over bothering us until things like this, they get resolved,” Scobey, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, said.

Black Lives Matter OKC also runs the community jail bond fund and is working with some of those arrested.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office said it is too early to comment on the case since it hasn’t been presented by police yet.

