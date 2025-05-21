A guide to Memorial Day closures in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Memorial Day, the national holiday honoring U.S. service members who died in the line of duty, falls on Monday, May 27 this year.

Whether you're planning to pay tribute or just enjoy a day out this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's open and closed across Colorado Springs on Monday:

Memorial Day closures

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, many government offices and services will be closed across Colorado Springs, including:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Auditorium

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center

Facilities and businesses remaining open

According to the city of Colorado Springs, the following facilities will stay open on Memorial Day through normal business hours unless otherwise noted:

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.