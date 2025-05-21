A guide to Memorial Day closures in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Memorial Day, the national holiday honoring U.S. service members who died in the line of duty, falls on Monday, May 27 this year.
Whether you're planning to pay tribute or just enjoy a day out this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's open and closed across Colorado Springs on Monday:
Memorial Day closures
Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, many government offices and services will be closed across Colorado Springs, including:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Auditorium
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center
Facilities and businesses remaining open
According to the city of Colorado Springs, the following facilities will stay open on Memorial Day through normal business hours unless otherwise noted:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors 6 a.m.to 8 p.m. , offices are closed
- Evergreen Cemetery will also be hosting a Purple Heart Trail sign dedication on Sunday, May 25 at noon to recognize military members who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal, and an annual Memorial Day event on Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
- Memorial Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses, weather permitting
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting
- The Pikes Peak Shuttles begin summer operations on Friday, May 23. Tickets are required, and the price includes a One-Day Admission Pass, the city said.
Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.