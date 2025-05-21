Skip to Content
News

A guide to Memorial Day closures in Colorado Springs

Canva
By
New
Published 7:49 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) –  Memorial Day, the national holiday honoring U.S. service members who died in the line of duty, falls on Monday, May 27 this year.

Whether you're planning to pay tribute or just enjoy a day out this Memorial Day, here's a look at what's open and closed across Colorado Springs on Monday:

Memorial Day closures

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, many government offices and services will be closed across Colorado Springs, including:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit  
  • City Administration Building  
  • City Auditorium  
  • City Clerk   
  • City Hall  
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum  
  • Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers   
  • Municipal Court  
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building  
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site  
  • Sales Tax Office  
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park  
  • Therapeutic Recreation Program at Westside Community Center  

Facilities and businesses remaining open

According to the city of Colorado Springs, the following facilities will stay open on Memorial Day through normal business hours unless otherwise noted:

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.