17-year-old charged after alleged hit-and-run that killed man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a 17-year-old has been charged with a felony after he allegedly hit a 70-year-old and fled the scene. Police say the incident killed the victim, Fred Brockway.

The suspect, who was unnamed by police because he is a juvenile, allegedly hit Brockway, who police say was walking with the right of way in a crosswalk.

Police say Brockway was taken to the hospital but died due to his injuries.

KRDO13 spoke with Brockway's family, who were in disbelief over the accident, which happened on Mother's Day.

"You never thought your father would die from being hit by a car. We thought it'd be natural causes, of all things. It was a shock," explained Fred's daughter, Shauna Price, in an interview over the weekend.

The suspect juvenile has been charged with hit and run involving death, a class 3 felony, according to CSPD.