16-year-old in custody after assault with scissors at Iowa school

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — West Des Moines police took a 16-year-old into custody Tuesday after the student allegedly used scissors to attack another at the Walnut Creek Campus.

Officers responded to the alternative high school, located at 1020 8th Street in West Des Moines, around noon after school officials said “a verbal altercation involving multiple students that led to an attack with a sharp object.”

“Trained school staff intervened to stop the attack and West Des Moines Police quickly arrived on the scene to assist with the situation,” Principal Kim Davis said in a message to the Walnut Creek community. “The incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. The school entered a ‘shelter in place’ status until approximately 12:20 p.m.”

One student was treated by the school nurse for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and possession of a controlled substance. They were transported to the Polk County Juvenile Detention center.

“Keeping students safe is our main priority,” officials said in the message. “We work closely with the West Des Moines Police to address serious concerns in a timely manner. We invite you to help us keep our school safe by encouraging your student to share with an administrator or other trusted adult if there is a potential conflict.”

