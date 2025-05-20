Woman charged in stabbing of 7-year-old son on Chicago’s North Side



WBBM

By Shardaa Gray, Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A woman stood charged Monday in the stabbing of her 7-year-old son in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said Llovana Torres, 26, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13.

Police said around 8 a.m. Saturday, Torres stabbed the child with a knife inside their home on the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said she woke up that morning and thought the place was a mess. So she yelled at her son and tried to hit him, but he ran away, prosecutors said.

The boy ran into a cabinet under the sink, prosecutors said.

Torres is accused of grabbing a knife at that point, and then stabbing the boy until she heard him scream, “Ouch!”

Prosecutors said Torres then took her son to her mom’s apartment in the same building. The grandmother immediately told her to take him to the hospital, prosecutors said.

Torres took her son to NorthShore Evanston Hospital in north suburban Evanston, prosecutors said. He was then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Prosecutors said Torres admitted she stabbed her son, but said she was trying to find him inside the cabinet by waving the knife around — and accidentally cut him.

Prosecutors also said Torres has a history involving abusive behavior.

In 2017, she punched her mom in the face because her mom wouldn’t give her money. She did the same thing to her stepsister in 2019, prosecutors said.

The state also said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Service investigated Torres in 2023 and this year. DCFS would not provide further information.

The boy suffered a ruptured diaphragm and was stabbed in his left leg, prosecutors said. He was still in the hospital as of Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.