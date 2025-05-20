Silver key connections café locations closed Tuesday

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - All Silver Key connections café locations as well as the Murray Activity Center are closed Tuesday. According to a news release from Silver Key, it's because of an unforeseen facilities issue that is now requiring immediate attention.

Normal service will resume Wednesday, May 21st.

If anyone relies on a Silver Key café in their area for daily meal service, Silver Key asks they call at 719-884-2300 for assistance.