Silver key connections café locations closed Tuesday

SILVER KEY SENIOR SERVICES
today at 7:03 AM
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - All Silver Key connections café locations as well as the Murray Activity Center are closed Tuesday. According to a news release from Silver Key, it's because of an unforeseen facilities issue that is now requiring immediate attention.

Normal service will resume Wednesday, May 21st.

If anyone relies on a Silver Key café in their area for daily meal service, Silver Key asks they call at 719-884-2300 for assistance.

Greg Gonzales

