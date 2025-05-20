Paving project on Manitou Avenue begins this week; be prepared for delays

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A paving project on Manitou Avenue aimed at restoring areas impacted by water main repairs begins this week, the city of Manitou Springs said.

According to the city, work on the roadway will take place Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days, weather permitting. The project will impact a stretch of road on Manitou Avenue from Cañon Avenue to Pawnee Avenue.

Lane shifts will occur in that section, but two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, the city said. Flaggers and signage will also be in the area to help guide drivers. Parking will not be allowed in the work zone, but sidewalk access will not be affected.

Courtesy: City of Manitou Springs

A city spokesperson said the paving will restore a section of road that was affected by water main repairs that took place over the winter months.

The city warns drivers to be prepared for minor delays over the two days.

For more information, or if you have any questions about the project, contact City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works Department at 719-685-2573.

