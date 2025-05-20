Houston Public Library Honors Heritage, Healing, and Hope with Cultural Celebrations this May

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Houston’s heartbeat of learning, equity, and cultural awareness, the Houston Public Library (HPL) is proudly transforming its branches into vibrant spaces of celebration this May. In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month and the enduring legacy of George Floyd, HPL invites the community to experience a powerful blend of culinary arts, cultural expression, and historical reflection. Through inclusive programming, the library continues to champion its mission of education, diversity, and meaningful community dialogue.

A Taste of India: Cooking with Chef Anita Jaisinghani On Wednesday, May 21, Houstonians can immerse themselves in the rich culinary traditions of India as beloved local Chef Anita Jaisinghani shares her culinary magic live at the Looscan Neighborhood Library (2510 Willowick Rd.). From 6 to 7 p.m., guests will enjoy a front-row seat to a flavorful journey, complete with stories that connect food, heritage, and identity. Chef Jaisinghani, known for her work at Pondicheri and Indika, blends bold flavors with a celebration of India’s cultural vibrancy.

Honoring George Floyd Through Conversation On Thursday, May 22, the George Floyd Memorial Lecture will take center stage at the African American History Research Center at the Gregory Campus (1300 Victor St.). From 12 to 2 p.m., acclaimed political scholar Dr. Melanye Price will lead a powerful discussion on how the Black community has responded to generations of injustice with creativity, resilience, and cultural brilliance. It is a moment to reflect on collective healing while honoring George Floyd’s legacy in the very city where his life began.

Artistry from East to West: The Arts of Asia Exhibit Open now through July 31, the Arts of Asia Exhibit at the Central Library (500 McKinney St.) showcases an awe-inspiring fusion of art and fashion. Featuring winning garments from the eighth annual Fashion Fusion competition, the exhibit celebrates designs inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s stunning collections of Chinese, Indian, Japanese, and Korean art. Created by talented Houston Community College fashion students and alumni, these garments embody cross-cultural creativity and Houston’s thriving art scene.

All events are free and open to the public, underscoring HPL’s unwavering dedication to access, equity, and excellence. Whether you’re exploring the flavors of India, engaging in thoughtful reflection on social justice, or discovering contemporary interpretations of Asian heritage through fashion, HPL provides a welcoming space for all Houstonians to learn and connect.

About Houston Public Library With 44 service locations—including neighborhood branches, regional hubs, TECHLinks, mobile outreach, and three historical research centers—Houston Public Library is one of the largest library systems in the country. Serving over 2.3 million residents, HPL is more than books—it’s a beacon for lifelong learning, cultural celebration, and community connection.

Explore more events happening in your neighborhood by visiting houstonlibrary.org and following HPL on social media.

