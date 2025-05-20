Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital Reaffirmed as Level I Trauma Center: A Lifesaving Legacy for Houston

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a reaffirmation of its unwavering commitment to emergency care excellence, Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital has once again earned re-verification as a Comprehensive Level I Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This prestigious recognition marks over 30 years of Ben Taub’s elite standing among the top trauma care facilities in the United States.

Serving as one of only two adult Level I trauma centers in Harris County, Ben Taub Hospital remains a cornerstone of Houston’s emergency medical response system—delivering lifesaving, high-acuity care to thousands each year, regardless of background or ability to pay.

“Trauma doesn’t discriminate. It can happen to anyone at any time,” said Dr. Glorimar Medina, CEO of Hospital Campuses, Harris Health. “In those critical moments when every second counts, Ben Taub is always here and ready, equipped, and staffed with some of the nation’s finest trauma experts.”

Innovation and Impact in Every Second

The Level I designation goes beyond emergency room care. It requires 24/7 access to trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, specialized nursing, and cutting-edge technology capable of responding to complex, often life-threatening injuries. It also mandates leadership in research, prevention, and education, a role Ben Taub has embraced with distinction.

“Being reverified means more than meeting the standard—it means setting the standard,” said Stephen Mora, Trauma Program Director at Ben Taub. “We’re advancing trauma medicine through research, training, and innovation—because lives depend on it.”

Training Tomorrow’s Trauma Leaders

Through its strong partnership with Baylor College of Medicine, Ben Taub is a premier training ground for the next generation of healthcare providers. Medical students, residents, and fellows gain invaluable experience at a facility that exemplifies the gold standard in trauma care.

Each year, Harris Health expands its outreach by hosting the Circle of Survival Trauma Conference—a regional event uniting emergency care professionals across Texas. The next conference, scheduled for May 21, 2025, will dive into every phase of trauma—from pre-hospital response to post-recovery rehabilitation.

Honoring Resilience: The Trauma Survivor Celebration

Harris Health doesn’t just treat trauma—it honors the human spirit that overcomes it. On May 30, 2025, the health system will host its annual Trauma Survivor Celebration, recognizing patients who triumphed over devastating injuries. The event serves as a powerful testament to the strength of survivors and the dedication of those who helped them heal.

“Trauma affects entire families, not just individuals,” shared Future Johns, Trauma Program Director at LBJ Hospital. “This celebration helps us reconnect, reflect, and find renewed purpose in the work we do every day.”

A Legacy of Leadership in Trauma Care

First designated as a trauma center in 1994, Ben Taub Hospital was among the first nationwide to receive trauma accreditation from the American College of Surgeons. With a rigorous verification process every three years, this re-verification confirms that Ben Taub continues to meet—and exceed—the highest standards in trauma care today.

As Houston continues to grow and face increasing challenges—ranging from motor vehicle accidents to climate-related emergencies—Ben Taub remains a beacon of hope and healing for the city’s most vulnerable.

