EPSO issues shelter-in-place order near Rainbow Bridge Drive for reported gas leak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – UPDATE: The shelter-in-place has been lifted as of 5:43 p.m., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has issued a shelter-in-place order due to a gas leak.

Officials say everyone within a half-mile radius of the 10000 block of Rainbow Bridge Drive should stay inside and close windows. Residents should also turn off heating and cooling systems.

This gas leak is only about a block away from a section of town that went into a shelter-in-place for a gas leak just last week.