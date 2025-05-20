“Entire homes just just blown away:” Red Cross helps 25 families impacted by tornadoes

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Colorado on Sunday, and the Red Cross has confirmed to KRDO13 that those four tornadoes damaged or destroyed 25 homes.

Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming confirms they've been on the scene of that damage, and mobilized volunteer teams of two dozen people to help those families out.

"Our volunteers are at the heart and core of our mission to help folks in the face of disaster and to recover," John Seward with Red Cross said. "Here's nothing quite like being able to serve your community and help your neighbors."

Seward said the teams had surveyed damage done by the tornadoes. The classification of those tornadoes is still pending review and finalization, though all of them did some kind of damage.

"We have seen entire homes just blown away. And that means that you know, in some cases, folks have lost everything," Seward said.

Seward says Red Cross already has enough volunteers for this disaster response, but they are asking for donations. To help out, click here.

