Deputies arrest man for threatening residents with swords, trespassing

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is being held on bond after allegedly threatening residents with swords while they were doing yard work.

According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), they received a report of a man walking around a neighborhood in Security-Widefield on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The victims said they had been working in their yard when a man approached them, swinging swords and making verbal threats. They patrolled and found 32-year-old Daniel Adolpho-Rivera, who was carrying two large swords.

When deputies contacted Adolpho-Rivera, he took off on foot and into the backyard of a home. Deputies contained the yard and quickly located Adolpho-Rivera hiding under several large plywood boards. While Adolpho-Rivera initially refused to comply with the deputy's commands, they were able to build a rapport and convinced him to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies also recovered the swords.

“I am grateful for my deputy’s quick response and skills to negotiate a peaceful surrender from this suspect,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Because of their training and dedication to our mission, everyone safely walked away from a dangerous situation.”

Adolpho-Rivera was subsequently transported and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Felony Menacing (2 counts) and Criminal Trespass (1 count). He is currently being held on a $2,000 bond.

