Pueblo Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement and community members joined forces over the weekend for the 2025 Pueblo County Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Colorado.

The weather was beautiful on Sunday, May 18, 2025, when participants ran, walked, and even skateboarded the 3.5 miles through downtown Pueblo. At the finish line, they all celebrated together at Red Lobster.

The Torch Run aims to fundraise $10,000, which they say will provide five athletes with Special Olympics Colorado programming for one year. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

To learn more or donate, click here.

