One child dead and another injured after train hits family on railroad bridge, killing two adults

By Michelle Watson, Christine Sever, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — At least two adults and a young child are dead, and one toddler is injured after a train struck several pedestrians on a railroad bridge in Fremont, Ohio, the mayor said.

City authorities identified the victims killed as Ram Masan, 58; O Ny Zar, 38; and Intisar Mi, 5, all from Fort Wayne, Indiana. A 14-month-old is in critical condition at a hospital, according to a Monday news release.

The 14-month-old was first taken to a hospital in Toledo and has since been transferred to a facility in Columbus, Ken Frost, the director of public safety and services for Fremont, told CNN Monday.

Intisar Mi’s body was recovered from the Sandusky River shortly after noon Monday, Frost said, following an overnight search effort.

The victims are part of a “very large family” who traveled to Fremont – about 40 miles southeast of Toledo – for a fishing expedition, Mayor Danny Sanchez said. It is unclear whether other members of the family have been injured.

“We have many, many cooperative law enforcements, and fire and EMS and many first responders here tonight,” the mayor told reporters. “This is a very, very unfortunate tragedy that has hit our community today.”

Two dive teams were deployed to the scene, CNN affiliate WTVG reported, while Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, deputies from Ottawa County and Sandusky County sheriff’s departments assisted in the search.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the community during this difficult time. We are working closely with local authorities on their investigation,” Norfolk Southern Railway said in a statement to CNN.

The Miles Newton Bridge was closed for a “brief period” Sunday night but has since reopened, the mayor’s office told CNN Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.