Houston Voices Lead at National Urban League’s Empowerment Summit: HAUL’s Eric Goodie and Judson Robinson Join Congressman Al Green in Washington

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 19, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Washington, D.C. – When the National Urban League (NUL) calls the nation to action, Houston answers with power and purpose. At the 2025 Empowerment Summit held May 14–16 in the heart of the nation’s capital, the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) was front and center, representing the Bayou City with unmistakable leadership. President and CEO Judson W. Robinson III and Executive Vice President Eric Goodie joined U.S. Congressman Al Green in amplifying voices for equity, clean energy opportunity, and legislative change that uplifts historically marginalized communities. The Empowerment Summit, a marquee policy event for the NUL, drew together an extraordinary coalition of Congressional leaders, community organizers, and civic advocates. With panels, policy briefings, and grassroots strategy sessions spanning multiple days, the Summit tackled America’s most urgent issues—economic equity, environmental justice, and the ever-relevant call for civil rights.

Houston’s Bold Footprint: HAUL’s Impact in D.C. Representing one of the most active and impactful Urban League affiliates in the country, Judson Robinson and Eric Goodie arrived in Washington not just as attendees—but as frontline leaders in shaping a better future for Black Houstonians. Robinson, a legacy civil rights voice and the face of HAUL’s modern expansion, brought his policy expertise to the Summit’s Legislative Policy Conference, while Goodie, a champion for workforce development and economic justice, elevated strategies to build inclusive pathways in clean energy and homeownership. “Equity is not a favor—it’s a right,” said Robinson during a breakout panel. “And when we talk about empowerment, we’re not just talking about access, we’re talking about ownership—of our future, our economy, and our communities.” HAUL’s commitment to digital inclusion, workforce readiness, and financial equity was evident throughout the summit, especially during conversations that linked federal energy investments to career pipelines for underserved populations.

Clean Energy Jobs: A New Civil Rights Frontier The Summit’s opening day featured the Energy Jobs Convening, a high-impact event themed “Growing with Clean Energy.” Leaders like Eric Goodie participated in panels emphasizing workforce diversity and climate equity, exploring solutions to close the racial wealth gap by investing in education, skills training, and minority entrepreneurship within the clean energy sector. Goodie’s message was clear: “Houston is the energy capital of the world—but unless we’re building equity into the energy transition, we’re just trading one exclusion for another.” His participation underscored HAUL’s role as a key player in local and national clean energy dialogues—ensuring that Houston’s underserved communities are prepared for and included in the 21st-century energy workforce.

Congressman Al Green Stands in Solidarity Joining the Houston delegation was none other than Congressman Al Green, whose fierce advocacy for civil rights and economic justice has made him a staple at every major social equity summit. His presence reaffirmed the interconnected work of federal policy and community upliftment. In his rousing remarks, Congressman Green declared, “We do not beg for equality—we legislate for it. The Urban League is not just a movement of the past, but a mandate for the future.” Green met with HAUL leaders and other Urban League affiliates to emphasize the importance of civic engagement, fair housing legislation, and the expansion of minority-owned businesses through federal support.

A Houston Legacy in Motion The Houston Area Urban League continues to be a model affiliate in action and advocacy. From registering voters to supporting first-time homeowners, mentoring youth, and bridging the digital divide, HAUL is turning empowerment into daily reality. As Robinson shared, “The work is never finished—but every policy we help pass, every job we help place, every voice we uplift—that’s progress. And progress is the legacy Houston brings to Washington.”

Learn More and Get Involved Houston Style Magazine celebrates the achievements of HAUL and Congressman Al Green at the NUL Empowerment Summit and encourages readers to join the movement for a more just and equitable future.

Visit: haul.org

Learn more about the Empowerment Summit: nul.org/event/2025/empowerment-summit

