Former teacher accused in teen suicide pact wants police statements tossed

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A former Palm Beach County teacher accused of seducing a 16-year-old student and helping her attempt suicide is trying to get key evidence thrown out before trial.

Damian Conti, who once taught English at South Tech Academy, called 911 last year to report a possible suicide. When officers arrived, they questioned him in what quickly became a disturbing and revealing exchange.

Conti’s attorneys argue he made incriminating statements before police informed him of his rights.

“The arguments boil down to the fact that Mr. Conti has no idea what statements can and cannot be used against him,” his defense attorney Lily Boehmer told the judge during a suppression hearing.

Sometime during the conversations with police, Conti revealed he was a teacher, the girl was his student, and they were in an inappropriate relationship.

Prosecutors say Conti was not a suspect at the time and was cooperating voluntarily.

“He was not being interrogated for any crime – and that would have been mere guessing, speculation, of anything criminal in nature,” said Assistant State Attorney Alexa Ruggiero.

Ruggiero argued police acted appropriately by issuing a Miranda warning and placing Conti in handcuffs once they realized he was more than just a concerned witness.

Judge Harold Coates appeared skeptical of the defense argument, noting Conti’s education and background.

“I have a hard time believing that an AP English teacher is not going to understand what that means, that if he gives any statement after Miranda has been provided to him, they can potentially be used against him,” the judge said.

Conti is accused of grooming and seducing the teen over time, meeting her in his car, his classroom, and other places. A civil lawsuit filed by the girl’s parents claims Conti even bought the rope she used in her suicide attempt.

Thankfully, police arrived in time to cut the teen down and resuscitate her.

Conti is charged with multiple felonies, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and assisting in self-murder.

The judge says he will issue a ruling on the motion to suppress Conti’s statements within the next ten days. The trial is scheduled for next month.

