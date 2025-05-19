Skip to Content
COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH

Rest of Today: Scatt'd showers and storms through the evening hours as a cold front moves through. A few strong to severe storms expected across the far eastern plains through 6-7pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Frost Advisory in effect until 8am Tuesday morning for Northern El Paso county as overnight lows drop to near freezing under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60's and low 70's, closer to seasonal averages

EXTENDED: Warming through the end of the week with highs in the upper 70's to near 80° late week. A few storm chances creep back up for the far eastern plains by the weekend.

