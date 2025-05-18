Romania’s pro-EU candidate beats hard-right rival to win presidential election

By Sophie Tanno and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Romania’s pro-European Union presidential candidate Nicușor Dan won the country’s presidential election Sunday, defeating his ultranationalist rival.

With 98% of the votes counted, the centrist candidate won at least 53% of the ballots cast, a clear win over hard-right candidate George Simon, who is a fan of US President Donald Trump.

Simion, who opposes providing military aid to Ukraine and is critical of the EU, looked on track to win the election after he swept the first round on May 4. However, Dan gained ground after trouncing Simion in a televised debate.

The election comes five months after the result of the original vote, which saw former far-right outsider Calin Georgescu surge in popularity, was annulled over allegations of Russian interference.

Georgescu was later banned from this month’s rerun after being charged with various crimes, including founding a fascist group.

More than 10 million Romanians cast their vote in Sunday’s election, which was widely seen as a choice between East and West and a litmus test for the rise of Trump-style nationalism in Europe.

Dan, who is currently the mayor of the capital Bucharest, is a strong supporter of Romania’s NATO membership and has pledged to continue providing aid to Ukraine, which he sees as key to Romania’s own security against the threat from Russia. He has also promised to crack down on corruption.

Simion appears to have the support of Romania’s diaspora, one of the largest of any country in the world. About 60% of the diaspora voted for Simion in the first round. Since then, he spent a lot of time outside Romania, traveling to Austria, Italy, Poland, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom, in an effort to win over voters abroad.

An array of European leaders congratulate Dan on his victory, including Poland’s Donald Tusk and Moldova’s Maia Sandu.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her eagerness to work with Dan as he becomes the country’s new leader.

“The Romanian people have turned out massively to the polls. They have chosen the promise of an open, prosperous Romania in a strong Europe. Together let’s deliver on that promise,” von der Leyen said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Andrei Tarnea said that the “hallmarks of Russian interference” were seen in the election.

“A viral campaign of fake news on Telegram and other social media platforms is aimed to influence the electoral process. This was expected and authorities debunked the fake news,” Tarnea said on X.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded by questioning the integrity of the election. “It’s impossible to interfere in something like that — only to get smeared in it. So don’t smear anyone else with your electoral mess,” she asserted.

