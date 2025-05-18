Skip to Content
Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire at storage facility in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is ringing the second alarm for a structure fire along Van Teylingen Drive, near Palmer Park.

Through social media, the fire department said the blaze is spread across multiple units at the Public Storage facility.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

KRDO13 has a team en route and will update this story when more information is made available.

