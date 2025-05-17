19 injured after Mexican Navy training ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, officials say

By Nouran Salahieh, Michelle Watson, Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — At least 19 people were injured when a Mexican Navy training ship carrying 277 passengers struck the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York Saturday night, according to police and the Mexican Navy.

Video shows the ship’s mast hitting the underside of the bridge and breaking as the vessel passes through, with pieces falling down towards the deck. No visible damage could be seen on the bridge itself, which was open to traffic Saturday night after shuttering briefly.

The sailboat hit the bridge around 8:26 p.m. and multiple people are being “aided,” a New York Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

Of the 19 people injured, four people suffered serious injuries, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. A source with knowledge of the crash previously told CNN 20 people were injured.

“During the departure maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat in New York, an incident occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge that caused damage to the Training Ship, temporarily preventing the continuation of the training cruise,” the Mexican Navy said in a post in Spanish on X.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the post added.

The ship was on a training cruise, which takes place every year, Mexican Navy spokesman Capt. Juan Caballero told CNN, adding that the navy is working to determine how many people were on the vessel.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were briefly closed in both directions after the incident but had reopened as of 10:30 p.m., according to New York emergency officials.

“While inspections will remain ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge at this time,” according to Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams.

NYPD told residents to avoid the area of Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan, and Dumbo in Brooklyn. “Expect heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the surrounding area,” police said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.