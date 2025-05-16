Residents clean up after severe weather damages buildings

By Emily Pofahl

MAYVILLE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Severe weather left heavy damage in Mayville, as reports are surfacing of a tornado touching down in Dodge County Thursday evening. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Juneau and Mayville were the hardest hit.

Coleson Fiore and his family were inside their Mayville home on Main Street when the storm hit Thursday.

“The lights started flickering and the power cut out, so we moved into the storage room,” Fiore said. “We heard this, like, big crash.”

That crash was their neighbor’s tree falling on the house. It smashed their front porch but luckily, Fiore said, not much else.

“It’s really a miracle. I know it’s kind of weird to say that, but I think considering that’s the worst of it and nobody is hurt,” Fiore said.

Fiore, who is supposed to graduate from high school this weekend, said recovery won’t be easy.

“Everybody was pitching in to clear the roads earlier. This roadway on Main Street was totally blocked off. Every tree had fallen down. But, I mean, you can really see how everyone is coming together to help fix that,” Fiore said.

Many streets and highways are closed because of downed power lines and trees. The sheriff’s office is asking that all non-residents avoid the cities of Juneau and Mayville to allow emergency responders to assist those affected.

Fiore’s friend saw what he describes as a funnel cloud come in from across town and rushed over to help after the storm cleared.

“I saw a four-ish mile-wide funnel cloud starting to form. I could see it swirling around and that’s when I ran inside and got in the basement. It was pretty shocking, really. I didn’t think they got hit too bad — I was hoping they didn’t,” the friend said.

Officials said the Mayville Engineering Company building on the south side of town has significant damage. Thursday night, crews worked to fix a gas leak.

City of Mayville residents who have been displaced from their homes are encouraged to report to the Tag Center, 1700 Breckenridge St., Mayville.

Mayville School District Thursday night posted on their social media: “There will be no school or school activities on Friday, May 16th due to widespread power loss in Mayville. Mayville school facilities were undamaged by the tornado and will be used as emergency community resources.”

