Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim of presumed drowning at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified Manuel DeJesus Villanueva Miranda, age 53, as the man who is believed to have drowned at Lake Pueblo.

On Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said Miranda was with his two kids and two other kids. CPW said he went out to help his kids and their friends who were swimming in rough waters. CPW said none of them were wearing a life jacket.

KRDO13 spoke to one woman who was at the lake that day, who recalled windy conditions and cold water.

"It was crazy. It was whitecaps, like everything it about blew us out of our chairs," Ginny Bosley said.