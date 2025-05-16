Police find man on private property who left drugs visible in car as he slept

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - A man is now facing drug charges after Colorado Springs police say they discovered him sleeping in his vehicle with visible drugs in his passenger compartment. Police say they found the suspect on private property just before 3:00a.m. during a proactive patrol on Jeannine drive.

Officers gave verbal commands for the man to exit the 4-door sedan vehicle. That's when officers say he awoke. The man started the vehicle and suddenly drove forward. He immediately crashed into a nearby ditch. Once that happened, police say the man complied without further incident as officers took him into custody.

Right now police say they don't think impairment was a factor in the crash, however officers say they found just under 2 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Police say the suspect was served and released at the scene. He now faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and obstruction.