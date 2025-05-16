Israeli military says it has launched first stages of major offensive in Gaza, same day Trump leaves region with no deal

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military says it has launched the first stages of a new major offensive in Gaza, in a development that comes on the same day that US President Donald Trump concluded his visit to the region without securing a ceasefire deal.

“Over the past day, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched extensive attacks and mobilized forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” the military said in a statement shortly before midnight local time.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realize the goals of the war,” the military added.

The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that the population of Gaza would be displaced to the south following his security cabinet’s approval of an expanded military operation that one minister described as a plan to “conquer” the territory.

On Thursday, the Israeli military intensified operations across Gaza, killing more than 100 people, and pledged to continue bombings – even as Trump suggested establishing a “freedom zone” in the enclave.

Many of the casualties were in Jabalya in northern Gaza and in Khan Younis in the south, according to Gaza Civil Defense.

Netanyahu has pledged to eradicate Hamas with a strategy that would see the military hold more territory in Gaza and push the entire civilian population into a smaller area in the south.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

